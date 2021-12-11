Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh comes together for new track 'Mohabbat Hai'

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actress Hina Khan shares her experience of working in the music video 'Mohabbat Hai' along with Shaheer Sheikh. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.

The teaser is already out, which shows Hina and Shaheer romancing in two different eras - the '80s and the present.

Hina says: "Shaheer and I have been really great friends. The audience has showered a lot of love for our last music video. Being directed by Mohit Suri was really a special and amazing experience altogether. I really loved how the song tells you a story."

After their first collaboration, 'Baarish Ban Jaana', this is the second time where actress Hina Khan, Shaaher Sheikh and Stebin come together. 'Mohabbat Hai' is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals.

She adds: "The teaser has given some glimpses of how the song is set in different eras. Well, I can't say much about the song now but all I can say is that it is all set to release and I can't wait to showcase this masterpiece that we have created. We are all set to make people fall in love again. Until then keep showering your love and support."

The song will be out on Vyrl Originals' YouTube channel on December 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor