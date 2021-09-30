Hollywood star Tommy Kirk passes away

Veteran star Tommy Kirk is no more. He was 79 when he breathed his last.

According to Variety, Kirk, known for his stellar performances in 'Old Yeller' and 'Swiss Family Robinson', passed away on Tuesday.

The news of Kirk's demise was shared by his friend longtime friend Paul Petersen II on Facebook.

"Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans," the post read.

Kirk's tryst with showbiz started with several television shows including 'The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure' and 'The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Ghost Farm', which aired in 1956-1957. He rose to fame with his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film 'Old Yeller'.

Also, he publicly came out as gay in 1973. He also decided to end his acting career and admitted to having struggled with drug abuse.

( With inputs from ANI )

