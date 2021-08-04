Honey Singh's wife Shalini reveals the singer-rapper had sex with multiple women

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini has accused the singer-rapper of domestic violence. She has filed a plea against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, report ANI. The court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it. In her petition, Shalini accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said he had 'casual sex with multiple women' and would not take her on his singing tours. She added that he also stopped wearing his wedding ring, saying that is not good luck for him to be wearing diamonds.Shalini was introduced to the public for the first time in 2014 during an episode of the reality show, India's Raw Star.

Shalini alleged Honey Singh kept trying to conceal his proclivities from the time they got married at a Delhi gurudwara in 2011. Shalini has alleged that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, and mental abuse at the hands of her husband. She has also alleged that Honey Singh earned Rs 4 crore a month from songs, performances and royalties and it is around that time he got addicted to alcohol, drugs, and anabolic drugs. Shalini also revealed that she had confronted her husband about his affair with a Punjabi actress and at that time he promised to break up with a promise to stay loyal to his wife. Yo Yo Honey Singh rose to fame with songs such as Dope Shope, Brown Rang and then with Bollywood songs such as Lungi Dance and Sunny Sunny.