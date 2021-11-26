'How good are you in this' Anushka Sharma praises Priyanka Chopra for her Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Famous couple of Bollywood, as well as Hollywood Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, are in the news for while now. Recently Priyanka Chopra has shocked everyone with two things. A few days back Priyanka Chopra dropped her husband's last name from her Instagram account which went so viral on social media netizens assumed that the couple is been separated but later in Jonas Brother's Family roast show Priyanka's appearance proved the rumors wrong, but there the actress made a joke to her pregnancy Priyanka said: “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids.”

“Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…”She then hilariously added: “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: “Yeah I was a bit concerned.”

The Show and clips are going viral on social media everyone seem impressed by Priyanka's humor, adding to this Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also praised Priyanka for her roast. Anuskha took her Instagram and shared the story of one video clip where Priyanka is roasting her husband Nick. Sharing the clip she wrote 'How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!'.

Talking about the work front Priyanka will next feature in Keanu Reeves starer 'Matrix: Ressurections' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While Anushka is busy with her child Vamika and also started to produce the projects.



