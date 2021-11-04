How Malvika Raj mastered combat action for debut film 'Squad'

Mumbai, Nov 4 Malvika Raj, who is making her debut with the action-thriller 'Squad', says she underwent training sessions stretching for over six month to master combat action and self-defence techniques in order to prepare for her character.

Talking about her experience, Malvika said: "We trained with a trainer who came from Poland and stayed here for six months. All this was very new to me. We were also trained how to act like snipers. In addition, we were also trained to use real guns, employing proper techniques and ensuring safety."

She added: "I started from A and got to B and then we managed to shoot an entire action film. I must mention our stunt director Kier Beck, who made it all seem easy. For someone who has been associated with 'Mad Max Fury Road', he was absolutely amazing and it shows in the film as it finally shaped up."

The film 'Squad' has been produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay. It is the debut film as well of Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor and entrepreneur Danny Denzongpa. Releasing on November 12 on ZEE5, 'Squad' also features Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon and Dishita Jain.

