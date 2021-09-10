Hrithik Roshan celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in Lonavala with family

B-town celebs are celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi with pomp and splendor. Amid the new normalcy, several celebs are welcoming Bappa home with great fanfare. The Roshans are no different, and as per a E-Times report, the Koi Mil Gaya star is in Lonavala with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The Ganpati festival, which is usually a big revelry in Mumbai for the Roshans. This is the 49th year that the Roshans have brought in the Lord Ganesha idol.

It's a first in Lonavala though; it will be a 3-day thing at their bungalow. The idol was also brought from Lonavala. Reportedly, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are trying to start 'Krrish 4' soon. On the work front, Hrithik recently, announced his next titled, ‘Fighter’ with his ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone for the first time. This comes after the actors have been teasing their fans with their sizzling off-screen chemistry on social media at various social events and parties. Apart from this, Hrithik has also been roped in for the official Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ where he will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan. The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

