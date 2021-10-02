Hrithik Roshan celebrates two years of 'War' in a heartfelt post

Siddharth Anand's War was one of B-town's most talked about films upon its release. The actioner that was helmed by Siddharth Anand received a lot of love from the audience and today the film clocked two years. Commemorating the occasion, Hrithik took to his Twitter handle to share a poster of the film along with a heartfelt note celebrating the film's success. Along with the poster, he wrote, ‘Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf’

Hrithik's co-star, Tiger Shroff also shared the poster and wrote, "Man i miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. Recently, in a chat with Mid-Day, Siddharth spoke about the possibility of a sequel of War. He said that he has already pitched ideas for it and that hopefully, things will start by next year for the sequel. He told Mid-Day, "War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy [to be restored] before we can dive into it." Further, Siddharth was asked if Hrithik and Tiger will be back in the sequel. To this, Siddharth refused to spill it out. He said, "We have not yet thought whether Hrithik and Tiger will come back, or whether we’ll rope in a different cast." He further praised both Hrithik and Tiger's dedication in War and even laughed off rumours of Prabhas being a part of the sequel. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Hrithik are collaborating on another actioner titled Fighter. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead with Hrithik.