Hrithik Roshan urges Aryan Khan to stay calm ahead of his bail hearing in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with others will be produced before a court in Mumba today for bail plea in connection with an alleged drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was detained and then arrested by the NCB after it raided a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on a tip-off. On October 4, a local court in Mumbai extended the custody of Aryan and two others till October 7. On Thursday, Satish Maneshinde, Aryan's lawyer, will apply for bail again. In today's hearing, the anti-drugs agency will most likely seek an extension on custody.

Ahead of the bail hearing, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to pen a kind hearted open letter for the young star kid. On a starting note, the actor wrote, “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain . It’s great cause it throws you curve balls , but god is kind . He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play” Offering all the love and support, Hrithik continued, “You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own . And I know you must feel it now . The anger , the confusion , the helplessness . Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff ... the kindness , the compassion , the love” He also added, “Allow yourself to burn , but just enough .. Mistakes , failings , victories , success ... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience . But know , that You can grow better with them all . I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man . Own it . Own everything you experience . They’r your gifts . Trust me.”

On a closing note, he wrote, “In time when you connect the dots ... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense . Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm . Keep calm . Observe . These moments are the makers of your Tom . And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining . But for it , you must go thru the dark . Calm , still , owning your own . And trusting the light . Within . It’s always there. Love you man . Oct 7, 2021”The anti-drugs agency had told the court that "shocking incriminating material" was found on Aryan's WhatsApp chats and phone which was seized after the arrest.Meanwhile, Aryan's lawyer Maneshinde pointed out that nothing was found on his client except his phone. “Nothing incriminating was recovered from Aryan Khan except his mobile phone. His friend (Merchant) was arrested because he had six grams of charas (hashish), but that has nothing to do with my client (Aryan),” Maneshinde argued.The NCB has booked Aryan and the other two under several sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.



