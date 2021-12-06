Huge crowds turnout for Kannada movie 'Madagaja' amid Omicron fears

Bengaluru, Dec 6 Kannada action thriller 'Madagaja' released last week has managed to set the box office on fire despite fears of Omicron in Karnataka. Huge crowds turned out at theatres and multiplexes across the state and cheered up for the movie.

'Madagaja' starring Srimurali, directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda has been released in over 900 screens. In the last three days, the film has seen 7,400 shows and registered a collection of Rs 20.23 crore and set a new record, according to sources in the industry.

The trailer and making of the film had generated a lot of interest in the movie. Audiences await Srimurali's movies as he does few movies and is usually only involved in big projects.

Director Mahesh Kumar declared that the film was a super hit. "We had confidence in the movie as it has come out wonderfully on the celluloid. But, we feared that the precarious Covid situation would prevent the audience from turning out to theatres. Now, we don't have such fears. The audience response has exceeded our expectations. The big investment, our hard work has paid off," he says. The movie is dubbed in Telugu, Tamil languages as well.

