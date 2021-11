Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim

Actor Hugh Jackman is extremely saddened after learning about the demise of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim.

Taking to Twitter, Hugh paid his tribute to Sondheim.

He wrote, "Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest."

Sondheim died on Friday at his residence in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.

The legend collected nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys during his incomparable career.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor