Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Kriti Sanon give concept of Indian weddings funny twist

The trailer of Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Hum Do Hamare Do has been released. It presents Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon as two lovers who are planning to get married but it is Kriti’s wish that brings in a massive twist. Kriti mentions that she will marry a person with a ‘sweet family’ and ‘pyara sa doggie’. This becomes a big concern for Rajkumar, who does not have parents but finds a hilarious way to solve the problem. Rajkummar, along with his friend Aparshakti Khurana, go out to ‘hire’ parents.

Turns out, the adopted mother-father (Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah) have a personal history.Paresh is already smitten by Ratna and his performance is only real love for her. In fact, to get rid of Paresh’s lover-boy shenanigans, Ratna even plans his fake ‘death’ atop a mountain. But Paresh Rawal is undeterred. He is out proposing to Ratna to be his actual wife.Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jain. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya, and will have its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 29.

