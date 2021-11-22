Hyderabad police arrests robbers who attacked Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya

The robber who attacked Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya at a park in Hyderabad has been arrested. The accused, Kommu Babu, who hails from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, is a film worker and was residing in Indira Nagar area in Banjara Hills. According to Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Kammu Babu has criminal records and had even served the jail sentence in a case. Actress Shalu's phone, which Babu snatched after attacking her at the park, was also recovered by the police. Police also said that Babu was also involved in molesting his victims. Sharing details of the arrest, the commissioner said the arrest was made after physical checking of 80 persons and this took the time in cracking the case. Anjani Kumar also mentioned that Babu used to work as agriculture labourer and then he was employed as an attender at a film studio. Kumar also claimed that the HR manager did not check his antecedents while employing him so his criminal background didn't come to light.

Earlier, in an interview with a TV channel, Shalu had said that she escaped from a certain death situation. She then went on to reveal that the offender also molested her when she fell unconscious for a few moments after he assaulted her. She alleged that when she woke and resisted, he picked up a boulder and was about to throw it on her head when she kicked him and climbed an iron fencing and jumped onto the main road to save herself. She claimed that the man definitely came to rob her but later changed his intention and had plans to molest and kill her. Shalu was attacked by an unidentified person on November 14 around 8.30 p.m, near KBR Park of Hyderabad's tony Banjara Hills, when she was taking an evening stroll. She was taken to a private hospital after sustaining injuries on her head and near her eye. The sprawling KBR Park is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walks. Incidents of chain snatching were reported around the park in the past. In 2014, a man had opened fire on Aurobindo Pharma executive K. Nityananda Reddy with an AK-47 when the latter was sitting in his car after a morning walk. Fortunately for Reddy, he escaped unhurt. Police later arrested a former policeman posted with the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, who confessed to stealing a rifle and carrying out the attack for extortion.