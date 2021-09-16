I admired her spirit: Emily Blunt on her role as Dr. Lily Houghton in Disney;s JUNGLE CRUISE

After sitting at home for nearly two years, everyone has very much missed stepping out and heading for a thrilling adventure. While we wait to experience the wild outdoors, luscious green jungles and feeling the cold-cold water on our hands again, Disney’s upcoming adventure fantasy film - Jungle Cruise is all set to transport us on a fun-filled frolicking Safari ride through the Amazonian forest. Lead actress Emily Blunt, who plays the part of a researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, takes on this adventure in search of a magical healing tree.

Speaking about why Jungle Cruise is such a special film, Emily Blunt quipped, “I was so taken with the script because I grew up watching ‘Romancing the Stone’ and ‘Indiana Jones. Those were the films that I watched on a loop when I was a kid. I loved them and was transported by them, and I wanted to be in them. When I read this script, it just pierced my heart directly because it was so nostalgic and felt like a real event. I was so taken by the spirit of the whole thing.”

Adding to that, she further divulges about her role as Dr. Houghton. She said, “I was just so struck by Lily’s determination and tenacity, and the fact that she was so ahead of her time, considering that the film is set in 1917. There was so much inequality between men and women and what was expected of her at the time. But she doesn’t subscribe to what was appropriate for her sex. And I found her really funny. She’s very reckless and heedless and adventurous. I admired her spirit.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The Disney Studios film is set to release on 24th

September, 2021 in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.