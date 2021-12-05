“I do not have a godfather in the industry”: Vishal Chaudhary opens up about his struggle in showbiz

Every aspiring actor harbours the dream of making it big in the entertainment industry and actor Vishal Chaudhary is no different. Vishal who earlier was part of Sony TV’s Main Maayke Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, made a comeback with Zee TV’s newly launched historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Vishal plays the role of Kashi’s brother Balaram Joshi who is a warrior. The show premiered recently and has already won the audience’s hearts.

Vishal is playing the significant role of Kashibai’s brother – Balarao Joshi in the show, who was a rebel by nature. To play this challenging role of Balarao Joshi authentically on the small screen, Vishal is leaving no stone unturned. Apart from the training and refining his skills for the character, Vishal had to go full bald to be as authentic as he can for his role as Balarao Joshi.Vishal Chaudhary shared, “I never thought I would ever go bald for a role as coming from a modeling background, it is quite difficult for me to even imagine giving up my hair. But I always wanted to play a strong character and Balarao Joshi was one such character I was quite intrigued by. He was a rebel by nature and stood by his loved ones. Initially, when I got selected for this show, I had second thoughts about going full bald for the role, but the production house made me understand the authenticity of the character and the significance of Balarao in Kashibai’s life in the show which swayed me to play the role.

Continuing further he said, " I didn’t want to miss this opportunity and now I feel it was the right decision to be a part of this wonderful journey. ”In his recent interview, Vishal opened up on his struggle, in the showbiz industry. “I started my journey in the entertainment industry in 2012. Not having a God father in the industry, the journey has been tough and witnessed a lot of ups and downs. There was nobody to guide me. Interestingly, everyone in my family are doctors and I am the first one to make a career in the acting field. Though, my parents are quite supportive but initially even they wanted me to become a doctor." On the work front, Vishal also has another project in his kitty including Pari Hu Main. The actor will be essaying the lead role opposite, Ashnoor Kaur. For the unversed, Vishal is a Mr. India 2017, finalist and has worked with some of the biggest brands in the advertisment world. Vishal also won the Mr. India Best Actor Award at the prestigious pageant.