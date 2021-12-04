'I Don't Know What Good Karma I Did' Kangana says on visiting Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi

Actress Kangana Ranaut visited Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi in Mathura. This shared pictures of her visit on her Instagram handle.

The actress also described her experience, She stated, "Visited divine Krishna Janm Bhumi in Mathura... It's a very sensitive place with heavy security and no pictures allowed... because of the encroachment of the holy place much like Ram JanmBhumi. But that jail where Mata Devaki and Shri Vasudev Ji were kept is partially available to visitors. I am told there are six more underground jail rooms that are mentioned in our scriptures but they are not available to us ... hopefully soon @myogi_adityanath will make it possible for devotees to visit the entire premises... It pains to see the huge armed forces and strict laws much like border forces ... it's not some Indian border it's Krishna Janm Bhumi ... Jai Shri Krishna. On my way to Gokul Dham. Crossing the Yamuna river and imagining how Vasudev carried baby Krishna on his head and crossed the violent Yamuna in rains. This place is beyond beautiful."



The actress shared several pictures, in one of the pictures the child can be seen feeding some sweets to the actress, while in the other picture the actress can be seen praying to Lord Krishna and she captioned it "On my way to Krishan Janm Bhumi. I don't know what good karma I did to have your love and kindness, Krishna. Radhe Radhe."

On the work front, Kangana is now busy with her new film 'TIKU weds SHERU', the film stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, what's interesting it this is that Kangana is the producer of the film.