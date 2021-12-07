I feel empty: Mallika Dua post father Vinod Dua's demise

A few days after her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua's demise, Mallika Dua penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"Human life is a small small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend @whosunilgrover, 'Jindagi barbad ho geeya'," she wrote.

Vindo Dua passed away on December 4 after a prolonged illness following a COVID infection. He had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June.

It must not be easy for Mallika to deal with such a huge loss but she has been trying her best to recover from the rough patch in her life.

"Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazarlag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never ever fell prey to that. If anything, it's just pure love and blessing. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe," she added.

"It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it's temporary. It won't' last forever. Nothing does," Mallika concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor