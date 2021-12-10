"I gained a brother": Katrina sister Isabelle Kaif welcomes Vicky Kaushal with a warm note

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif has welcomed Vicky Kaushal to the Kaif family with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.Sharing a beautiful picture of Katrina and Vicky from their dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, Isabelle mentioned how she has found a ‘brother’ in Vicky. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever❣️ @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she wrote.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal had also extended a warm welcome to Katrina Kaif. He addressed her as ‘Parjai’, a word used for sister-in-law in Punjabi. Sharing a happy picture of his brother and Katrina from their ‘Phera ceremony’, Sunny wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥♥ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.” On the work front, Isabelle was last seen in Time To Dance. She will next be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in a social entertainer titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. She also has Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in her kitty.