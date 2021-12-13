"I Hope No Cis-Het Woman Ever Plays Role Of A Trans-Woman" Vaani Kappor on trans women

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor doing great in the industry, since "War", she is busy with several lineups of movies since then. Her recent release "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" is creating a sensation in the industry, Vaani is receiving lots of compliments and praise for her character in the film. Vaani played the role of Maanvi Brar, a trans-woman who stands up and fights for her rights. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" hit theaters on 10th December 2021, and so far the movie is doing good.



While in a recent interview Vaani expressed her thoughts on the film Vaani says, "For me when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script because it sensitively spoke about the need for inclusivity but told the story in the most engaging way possible. Hats off to Abhishek Kapoor for making a film that is accessible for people and can appeal to every human being, in every part of the country. We have to first pull in people to watch such films so that they can ponder over what we are trying to say and that, I believe, can hopefully aid in changing society at large."



She further added "I hope the impact of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is in enabling future films and producers so that representation of transgender people playing such roles is achieved. I hope that after this film no cis-het actress ever plays the role of a trans-woman and we can cast people from the community to play such roles. That was the aim of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui right from the start because to change the mindset that has been prevalent for so long, you have to engage with people en masse and tell them about the importance of celebrating individuality and the freedom to choose one's gender."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani will be soon seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor.



