'I just crashed' Nushrratt Bharuccha on Akaash Vaani's failure

It is very easy to point out someone, on something even knowing what the person is going through. We usually do it to, many people and also to big names also without knowing them personally. The movie reviews we give, the trolling that happens to them, and the personal remarks that are very common which we do. But does anyone know that apart from their glamorous life the celebs have to go from so much? We know the name but not struggle, the struggle that they put for the movies to enhance the character.

Sometimes they come up with excellent performance and sometimes it does not work and which is okay, but the trolling they face and the disappointment they go through is one of the most horrible experiences.



It takes a lot to make any film, story, acting, writing, crew, and lots of money, but when it does not run in the theaters the whole team probably thousands of people face disappointment. On the same not, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also opened up about her one movie that didn't go well, Nushrratt recalled how she was heartbroken with the failure of Akaash Vaani.



She said, "It didn't work at all. I remember I went to Kumar Ji's office and I cried. We were all sitting there and discussing ki picture nahi chali, it's okay, itna nuksaan etc, they were like, 'Arre, Nushrratt, it's okay, hota hai, picturein flop hoti hai .' I was like, 'Meri picture flop hui hai, aapko itna nuksaan ho gaya ,Kartik, Luv sir, Abhishek (Pathak, producer), Kumar Ji, they were all sitting and consoling me because I just crashed,".

Nushrratt was heartbroken and her colleagues' producer Kumar, and her co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, consoled her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt will be soon seen in Hurdaang, Ram Setu, and Janhit Mein Jaari.



