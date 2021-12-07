" I realized aukaat of an actor" Sara on her Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Sara Ali Khan is upset that her new upcoming film Atrangi Re is going to release on the OTT platform.

The actress who is all set for her upcoming film Atrangi Re didn't expect it to release on the OTT platform, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, talking to Hindustan Time when the actress asked about her new film getting OTT released the actress said My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realized, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It’s not my decision. I love Aanand Ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me, it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy.



She also talked about the work experience with the co-stars "It was insane. I call Akshay sir Thalaivar of the North because he has so much energy, spontaneity, and spark. Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He’s a National Award-winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There was not a single day on set, where apart from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn’t constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift, and I had a pack up after lunch, I wouldn’t go back. I would sit and watch on the monitor, takes of Dhanush sir" Sara said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in her upcoming film Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.