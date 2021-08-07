"I was not drunk": Yashika Aanand recalls the horrific accident that killed best friend

Former Big Boss Tamil contestant and Kollywood actor Yashika Aanand survived a near fatal accident last month. One of her friends died on the spot, while the actor was severely injured. They were travelling and met with an accident on East Coast Road in Chennai on Saturday, 24 July. The actress also clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated that night in her interview with The Hindu. Yashika spoke at length about how the accident took place and how she lost her friend. “The road was really dark, and I unfortunately hit the divider. Our car drifted sharply and then toppled over three times. Pavani was in the co-passenger’s seat, but she hadn’t put her seatbelt on and the window was open as she was getting some air. So when the crash happened, she was flung out of the open window and fell outside, hitting her head. The rest of us were inside the car, but the doors were jammed and we had to break open the sunroof to escape.”

Yashika, who was driving the car, clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated. “I have to stress on this: I was not drunk or intoxicated, or using drugs of any kind. It was an unfortunate accident that happened out of nowhere, because of a moment’s lapse in concentration. And for that, I take full responsibility. I’m wracked by the guilt of staying alive, and now I have to live forever with this. I wish I had not survived. But that doesn’t mean I’m accepting everything that is said about me on social media. There’s even a fake video of us circulating with people claiming I was drunk-driving,” she said.Yashika, who was recently discharged from the hospital, added that she can’t walk for around six months because of multiple fractures.“I am physically and mentally a mess, and I am going to attend PTSD counselling to try and recover from this somehow. I wanted to post a video online explaining everything, but I’m in no position to record myself talking. All I can do at the moment is think of Pavani and wonder what could have been,” she said.Yashika rose to fame with her appearance on Tamil Bigg Boss. She went on to play the lead roles in films such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and played supporting roles in Nota and Dhruvangal 16 among others. She recently completed shooting for upcoming Tamil film Ivan Than Uthaman. She also has movies such as Raja Bheema and Pambattam up for release.

