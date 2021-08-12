"I would like to marry a girl": Moose Jattana comes out as bisexual on Big Boss OTT

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Moose Jattana AKA Muskan Jattana opened up about her sexual orientation on the show.The social media influencer revealed that she is bisexual and is more attracted to boys. However, she would like to marry a girl in future. She made this revelation to Pratik Sehajpal. According to India Today, she said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. When it comes to marriage, I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong relationship with the person. "The 20-year-old boasts of 187k followers on Instagram.

In the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh broke down in tears after Moose Jattana's hurtful comments to her. Akshara told everyone that she will keep a distance from Moose now. She said, “I was casually asking her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Millind) for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**nd me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho. Akshara added, “It doesn’t feel good. She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That’s my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don’t talk like that.” While speaking, Akshara broke down and Ridhima Pandit came to console her. Later, when Moose tried to clear it with Millind and Akshara, they ignored her. The 20-year-old influencer said that she didn't mean it in a sexual or disrespectful way, but only meant it in a joking tone. Millind told her that such jokes are not appreciative.



