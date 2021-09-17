IANS Review: 'Don't Breathe 2': Unlike the first edition, it fails to deliver an immersive experience (IANS Rating: ***)

By IANS | Published: September 17, 2021 06:03 PM2021-09-17T18:03:02+5:302021-09-17T18:10:07+5:30

Film: Don't Breathe 2 Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the ...

IANS Review: 'Don't Breathe 2': Unlike the first edition, it fails to deliver an immersive experience (IANS Rating: ***) | IANS Review: 'Don't Breathe 2': Unlike the first edition, it fails to deliver an immersive experience (IANS Rating: ***)

IANS Review: 'Don't Breathe 2': Unlike the first edition, it fails to deliver an immersive experience (IANS Rating: ***)

Next

Film: Don't Breathe 2

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app