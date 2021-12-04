“If Maine Pyar Kiya 2 is made, I can play the pigeon in it” says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam who made her Bollywood debut from film Vicky Donor, is setting the major standards since then in movies, after her Vicky Donor she gave many hits like Sanam Re, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and Bhoot Police. The actress recently got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. After marriage, she changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.

Recently, the actress's old interview is going viral on social media, where she was asked to choose between Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In an earlier interview of Yami Gautam she was asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Replying to this Yami said, “I cannot give a clear answer to this question. The first movie that I ever watched in my life was Maine Pyar Kiya. Trust me, if Maine Pyar Kiya 2 is made, I can play the pigeon in it. I wouldn't mind, I am that big a fan of Salman from Maine Pyar Kiya”.

“Shah Rukh, I think he is extremely charming. I don’t know, I think I have just got lost in synonyms. So both,” she added.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be soon seen in action- thriller movie Valimai. She is also an brand ambassadors of several famous brands like Glow & Lovely, Cornetto, Samsung Mobile, Chevrolet, Revlon among others.