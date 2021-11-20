I'll get married to the girl whose horoscope matches Yuvan's: Simbu

Chennai, Nov 20 Casting light on the extent of their friendship and the level of compatibility between them, actor Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, jokingly said he would find a girl whose horoscope matches music director Yuvan Shankar Raja's and then get married to her.

Speaking at the pre-release event of his film 'Maanaadu', Simbu spoke at length about Yuvan, who has scored the music for the film. He said: "Yuvan has been a friend and a brother to me."

And then he added with a chuckle: "I plan to find out all about the alignment of his stars and get details of his horoscope. I have decided that I will find a girl with a horoscope chart that is identical to his and get married to her. The wavelength between us is so great and perfect."

Both Simbu and Yuvan, who's the youngest son of 'Isaignani' (musical genius) Ilaiyaraaja, are such thick friends that some actors and directors pull the music director's leg, saying that he always gives his best for a Simbu film.

'Maanaadu', which features Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi. It is scheduled to hit the screens on November 25. "Although the film is based on the time-loop concept," Simbu said about 'Maanaadu', "you all will be able to understand it."

