'I'm done! Goodbye. INJUSTICE,' says comedian Munawar Faruqui after Bangaluru police cancels stand-up show

Comedian Munawar Faruqui issued a statement on social media hinting at quitting stand-up comedy after Bengaluru Police asked organisers to cancel his stand-up show in Karnataka's capital city on Sunday.

The show was cancelled citing that the programme by the "controversial figure" could lead to a possible law and order problem in light of threats from several organisations on social media.

Faruqui's 'Dongri to Nowhere' programme was scheduled to be held at a city auditorium on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (Under the Threats to venue vandalism). We sold 600+ tickets. Month back my team called late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will going to generate from this show in Bangalore! We agreed to not sell the show on the name of charity as suggest by the Noble organisation."

He further shared that he already had to call off "12 shows in the last 2 months".

"Putting me in the jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it's clearly nothing problematic in the show! We called off 12 shows in the last 2 months because of threats to venue and audience," he added.

Lastly, he wrote "I think this is the end", hinting at quitting stand-up comedy.

"...I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. Goodbye! I'm done," he penned.

Along with the statement, he added the caption, "Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. I'm done! Goodbye. INJUSTICE."

On January 1, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail.

( With inputs from ANI )

