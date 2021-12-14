'I'm Feelin' 32': Taylor Swift shares glimpse of her intimate birthday party with HAIM sisters

Pop icon Taylor Swift, who turned 32 on Monday, treated her fans with a glimpse of her intimate birthday bash that had some celebrity friends, including the HAIM sisters, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams in attendance.

The 'Evermore' artist shared her birthday celebrations with Alana Haim who will turn 30 on December 15.

"*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30," Swift tweeted with a picture of herself and Alana dancing at their party.

She also informed her fans that she and everyone in attendance at the party was tested negative for COVID-19.

"Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much," Swift wrote.

HAIM also took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Swift and Alana posing by a cake for the two. "It's sagittarius szn. happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the caption read.

Abrams also shared a selfie with Swift and Silvers on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote on her picture.

Re-sharing Swift's post, Alana wrote, "Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen!! I love you so much."

Fans also noticed that in the pictures shared by the artists, Swift's birthday cake had a childhood picture of the singer wearing a 'The Little Mermaid' shirt.

