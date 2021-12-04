Imman launches first single from Hansika Motwani's 'Maha'

Chennai, Dec 4 Music director D. Imman on Saturday released 'Kedutthuttiye', the first single from director U.R. Jameel's thriller 'Maha', featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead.

The foot-tapping number, which has been sung by Benny Dayal, has music by Ghibran and lyrics by Viveka.

The song has been choreographed by former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Gayathri Raghuram.

Releasing the single, director Imman said, "Glad to launch the first single '#Kedutthuttiye' from '#Maha' All the best team!"

The film, which has been garnering a lot of attention as it actress Hansika Motwani's 50th film, also has actor Silambarasan playing an important role.

Maha is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor