In Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra did all the heavy hand-to-hand combat himself

Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his next Shershaah - story of the Hero of Kargil, Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC). With some intense large-scale action sequences, the film was shot in extreme conditions. Keeping it authentic, major portions of Shershaah was shot at a height of approx. 14,000ft in Kargil itself. To give justice to those action sequences, Sidharth made sure he did all the heavy hand-to-hand combat as well as weaponry scenes himself. The height also made it tough to recover from any on set injuries due to lack of oxygen. The trailer of the film shows that the team has definitely pulled off some realistic action sequences.

The biographical action drama 'Shershaah' will unfold the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.Set in the 90s, the film will also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.'Shershaah' will release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ also stars, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

