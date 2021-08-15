Independence Day 2021: Top 5 TV patriotic shows to watch on this special day

India is celebrating 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule. The whole country is gripped into patriotic fervour.

Most of the people amid the pandemic would be at home on August 15th, how about watching something better than the usual Bollywood masala movies? Binge-watch these 5 nationalistic television shows to wake up the patriot in you.

Left Right Left

Left Right Left is an Indian television series that aired on SAB TV. Six young cadets join the Indian Military Academy to qualify for the army as they wish to defend the country. However, before they can fulfil their dream, they must face many problems on their paths.

Saara Akaash

Saara Akaash is an Indian television series that was broadcast on Star Plus every Thursday at 9pm for one hour from 7 August 2003 to 28 July 2005. It starred Sai Deodhar, Shakti Anand, Sonal Sehgal, Kiran Kumar, Parmeet Sethi, Manav Gohil, and Manish Goel.

Fauji

Fauji was an Indian Hindi-language television series following the training of an Indian Army commando regiment starring Shah Rukh Khan. Follow new recruits as they begin their training to become commandos in the Indian Army; from the pranks they play on each other, to the punishments they receive from their officers, their daily struggles are shown.

Sea Hawks

Sea Hawks is an Indian TV series that aired on Doordarshan National's Metro (DD Metro) channel in the late 1990s. The story was based on the life and times of the Indian Coast Guard officers. The series stars Om Puri, R Madhavan, Niki Aneja, Leelawar Tendulkar, Anup Soni, Simone Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Milind Soman and others.

Param Vir Chakra

Param Vir Chakra is an Indian serial portraying the real life of Param Vir Chakra gallantry award winners, India's highest military honour. The serial was directed by noted film director Chetan Anand, who previously made war films like Haqeeqat and Hindustan Ki Kasam.



