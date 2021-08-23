India is safe for Muslims, tweets Kamaal R Khan after Taliban takes control over Afghanistan

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK always finds himself embroiled in controversy because of his remarks on Bollywood celebs. Now, the self confessed critic has shared his views on the ongoing Taliban -Afghanistan crisis. The Ek Tha Villan actor wrote, "Many Afghanistani Muslims are entering in India for their safety, so my this statement is proved 100% correct again, India is the best country for Muslims, wrote, the controversial filmmaker. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country.

Taliban forces recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said on Monday. The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province were taken by local militia groups in one of the first signs of armed resistance to the Taliban since their seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15.By Monday, Taliban forces had cleared the districts and were established in Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab near the Panjshir valley, according to the Twitter account of spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Meanwhile, Taliban has warned the United States of "serious consequences" if the deadline to withdraw troops by August 31 is not adhered to, reports claimed. The presence of US military has been restricted to the Kabul airport, where they are facilitating the evacuation of Americans and their Afghan allies.