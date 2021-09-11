Indian citizens are inhuman towards pets says Karishma Tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna on Saturday opened up about her concern for the treatment of animals in India and how most people are "heartless" and "inhuman" when it comes to the welfare of animals.

"India, not to sound rude, I thought is so heartless and so inhuman when it comes to pets. There is only 10 per cent or 5 per cent of humans, in India per se, who really take care of animals or are dog lovers or animal lovers, rest of the people don't care," Karishma toldduring the launch of India's first tech-enabled integrated pet care platform, Zigly.

Karishma further spoke about the special connection she has with animals, "I swear the connection I have with dogs...I have started to believe in my previous janam I must be an animal or an animal caretaker...the connection is something else."

Her love for dogs is not restricted to just her own pet, but she makes sure to feed the street dogs and keeps food available for them in her car.

"If I see a street dog in trouble or if I see a lanky dog or if I see bruised one, I literally get teary-eyed," she added.

Talking about her collaboration with Zigly, a brand that offers to be a one-stop solution for all pet needs, Karishma added, "Coming to a pet store and being a part of it is something I'm proud of. This is my best work till now when it comes to events. A jewellery store opening would be a part of my profession, but this is what I love."

The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' winner also appreciated the thoughtfulness and love that the founder, Ashok Jaipuria, had put in the idea of the store.

Ashok Jaipuria, the chairman and managing director of Cosmo Films Limited, also spoke about his love for pets.

"I have two...they are called Zoo-Zoo and Google. They are voiceless but they communicate the most, and sometimes when I'm stressed with my wife I spend time with them," he quipped.

"It's a great feeling and I love them to whatever extent you can put it," Ashok Jaipuria added.

( With inputs from ANI )

