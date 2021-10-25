'India's Best Dancer 2': Contestant Honey Singh on her struggles as a trans woman

Mumbai, Oct 25 For contestant Honey Singh, giving her performance on reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2' is like a dream come true. Honey is a trans woman and she recounted that it is not easy for her to reach this level.

Honey performed on the song 'Man Mohini' and as per choreographer and judge Terence Lewis her dance moves were effortless. The show is judged by Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur.

Honey Singh after the performance opened up about herself and how the society treated her, she said: "I am a trans woman and I am proud of myself. I don't care what society thinks of me. It's me and my family against the world. People rejected me, but I accepted myself."

Honey added that dance is everything for her and despite all the challenges, she wants to pursue her career in this field only. "For me, dance is everything. I live for it, I can die for it. 'India's Best Dancer' is a platform where my talent will speak and not my gender. The judges have been extremely kind and encouraging; I hope I am able to make a mark for myself on this prestigious platform," shared 22-year-old Honey from Kanpur.

'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

