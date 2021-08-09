India's Olympic hero Neerja Chopra wants this Bollywood actor in his biopic

Neeraj Chopra from Haryana made history by becoming the first track and field athlete to bag an Olympic gold for India. Now, an old interview of the youngster has gone viral, where he mentioned Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play his role in his biopic. He said, "It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood." After Neeraj won an Olympic gold medal, meme-makers dug up an old picture of Akshay holding a stick and flooded the internet with memes suggesting that the actor was already getting ready to play the athlete in a film.

Reacting to the viral memes, Akshay said, “I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It’s from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, ‘Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra’s biopic)’. I found that very funny.”Akshay had played the lead role of Tapan Das, the man who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics, in the 2018 film ‘Gold’.Akshay Kumar had congratulated Neeraj after his gold win. The actor wrote, "It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 (sic).