Inside secrets of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding, from rings worth to 7 pheras

And finally the rumors and secrets are over, and the biggest wedding of Bollywood had took place on 9th December, Katrina and Vicky are husband and wife now. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.



The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Everyone is to curious to know everything about the grand wedding, and here's the all inside secretes for you.



Katrina and Vicky's expensive wedding dimond rings.

Katrina were seen wearing a beautiful rectangular blue platinum dimond ring with a double row of round diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs. 7.4 lakhs ($ 9,800), Vicky Kaushal adorned a Tiffany Classic worth 1, 28,580 INR ($ 1,700).

Designer Sabyasachi wedding outfits and jewelry for Katrina and Vicky.

Katrina and Vicky opted designer Sabyasachi's outfits. Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a red lehenga while Vicky was seen donning an ivory white sherwani for the ceremony.

Bride's 'kaleeras' and red choodas with kundan kadas.

Katrina was wearing the unique Kaleeras which was styled by famous designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina was wearing small tasseled Kaleeras with pretty gold & red tasseled long kaleeras. Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra customized these unique jewelry. Reported that ‘Kaleeras’ contained words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian.

Couple's 7 Pheras

The couple got married in Hindu rituals. Vicky and Katrina took 7 phera in afternoon of 9th December from 3:30 to 3:45 pm.

Journey to the Mandap

Beautiful bride Katrina came on the doli adorned with flowers, While Vicky Kaushal made his grand appearance in a vintage car. The Mandap was decorated in yellow, orange, and pink colours with Temple facing.

Grand Sangeet ceremony.

The couple twinned on their Sangeet, in pink colour, Katrina opted a pink lehega, whereas Vicky slayed in pink Sherwani. The duo cut the five tier cake on their sangeet worth 4.5 lakhs, which was made by a well-known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala.

Wedding day footage sold to OTT platform, in 80 crores

The couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT platform for reportedly a whopping amount of INR 80 crore. This means fans will be able to see the whole wedding visuals like a show on the OTT platform.



