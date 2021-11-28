Insider says Jennifer Lopez feels romance with Ben Affleck is 'truly meant to be'

Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels like her rekindled relationship with actor Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be."

According to Fox News, Lopez and Affleck spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday as the singer dealt with an "intense" past few weeks.

"It's been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben. She is very much looking forward to a short break," the source told People magazine.

It also added that the star couple is doing "really well" despite the time apart as Lopez maintains a busy work schedule. Lopez is filming the upcoming Netflix film 'The Mother' in Vancouver.

The source said, "They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be." The couple spent the summer enjoying each other's company on multiple European vacations.

Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet together for the first time as a rekindled couple in September at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of 'The Last Duel'. The two hadn't walked the red carpet together since the premiere of 'Daredevil' in 2003.

As per Fox News, the 'Hustlers' star and 'Argo' director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck later married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. Affleck and Garner, who share three children together later divorced in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

