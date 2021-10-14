'Insidious' star Lin Shaye to lead action-thriller series 'Ellen'

Hollywood actor Lin Shaye, who is known for her role in the hit horror franchise 'Insidious', is all set to star in and executively produce an action-thriller TV series titled 'Ellen'.

According to Deadline, the six-episode series, which is being financed by 'The Revenant' and 'The Beast Must Die' production house New Regency, will follow a nefarious land developer who gets more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate an 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch.

Additional casting is currently in process on the series, which is based on an original idea from Jalmari Helander.

The project marks the third small screen tie-up between busy audio and content firm QCode, New Regency, and producers Automatik and Oddfellows, following the upcoming series 'Gaslight' and 'The Edge of Sleep'. 'The Courier' producer 42, which developed the project with Automatik, will also be producing.

The series will be directed and executive-produced by filmmaker duo Clif Prowse and Derek Lee with a script from Tim Walker.

Executive producers include Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison, Petri Jokirantaa and Jalmari Helander (co-executive producers), Josh Horsfield, Automatik, Oddfellows, New Regency, and Tim Walker.

Additionally, the production partners will be developing and producing a podcast to accompany the show, as per Deadline.

Shaye is among the lead cast in 'Insidious', which has grossed more than USD 500M global and is known for other genre fares including 'The Grudge', 'Ouija', 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' and 'Critters'.

The veteran actor is also well known for her collaboration with The Farrelly brothers in comedies including 'There's Something About Mary', 'Dumb and Dumber' and 'Kingpin'.

( With inputs from ANI )

