Ira Dubey: Portraying 'ghar ki bahu' as mother and working professional is empowering

Mumbai, Sep 7 For Ira Dubey, playing a married woman who is also a working professional and mother of three in the upcoming web series 'Potluck', showing such an on-screen image of the modern Indian woman is important to break stereotypes.

Such portrayals, according to her, are empowering because they can bring about a change in the conversation about women.

In an exclusive conversation with , Ira said: "The character I am playing, Akansha Shastri, is a married woman, a professional with three kids and the eldest daughter-in-law of the house. I think the very image of a 'ghar ki bahu' who is ambitious with husband and children is empowering. I think it is time for us to start showing such characters in the entertainment space to change the conversation."

She further explained, "In the same family in our show, the other 'bahu' is also a working professional with no children because she as a woman has decided not to opt for parenthood. Again, that is a choice and everyone has the right to practice their choices. That is how we make a progressive society and conversation around it. This show is a very progressive, practical and fresh take on modern family. I absolutely loved the concept of the show, therefore."

The actress is known for acting in Bollywood films like 'Marigold', 'The President Is Coming', 'Aisha', and 'Dear Zindagi', among others.

The web series 'Potluck' is directed by Rajshree Ojha. The show also features Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Jatin Sial, and Kitu Gidwani, and releases on Sony Liv on September 10.

