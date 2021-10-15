Is Aryan Khan's life in danger? here's what Kamaal R Khan has to say

Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son will have to remain in jail for at least six more days as a special NDPS court, after hearing arguments on Thursday, posted the matter for orders on October 20. Soon after Aryan Khan’s bail order was reserved, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to express his support to the star kid. Stating that he is praying for Aryan, KRK wrote, “#NCB is successful to keep #AryanKhan in jail till October 20! Means Aryan has to go through the hell. Hope he will be able to bear this unbearable pain bravely. My prayers with him because his life is in danger.

Previously, Kamaal R Khan had questioned Bollywood’s silence over the matter and tweeted, “Bollywood is having very simple formula. Whoever is successful, every Bollywood Wala is his friend. Bollywood people don’t know him, whoever is flop like Imran Khan, Faisal khan and Harman Baweja. Means Bollywood people relation depends on commercial value of the person. If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except @iHrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood.” He had also lauded Kangana Ranaut for expressing her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest. Since Aryan Khan’s arrest, the NCB has maintained that though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed his links with drug peddlers. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for NCB in court, contended that drugs were seized from Arbaaz Merchant at the docks, and they were meant for consumption by both Aryan and him. The NCB has also been claiming that Aryan was in contact with members of an international drug racket.

