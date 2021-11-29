Is 'Bigg Boss 15' losing its shine? Salman, contestants weigh in

New Delhi, Nov 29 Sugar and spice were the main ingredients of 'Bigg Boss' which first aired in 2006. However, the controversial reality show seems to be losing its shine in its 15th season as the makers try all sorts of permutations and combinations to attract eyeballs.

From making shocking exits of contestants such as Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat to re-introducing former contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, 'Bigg Boss 15' has been adding and subtracting contestants to make the show probably seem more interesting.

Even the show's host and 'Dabangg' superstar Salman Khan seems to share the same thought, going by a promo.

Talking to the contestants during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman said: "Aap logon ko jagane ke liye humein pichhle season ke contestants laane pade (Because of you guys we had to get contestants from the previous seasons)."

He lost his cool on contestants for being clueless about the game.

"Yahaan par mujhe ek winner dikhaai nahi deta! Yeh jo season hai, sab ke sab jhhoote aur false dikhaai de rahe hain (I can't see a single winner. In this season, everyone seems to be coming across as a liar and false)," he lashes out at them.

'Drama queen' Rakhi Sawant made headlines with her entry in the current season.

Before entering, Rakhi told that the show was going fine but there was something "missing".

She shared that she would sprinkle that element along with her husband Ritesh, who finally came in front of the cameras after months of speculation.

Rakhi shared that her entry will spice up the game.

"I am going to add 'tadka' to the show that I believe was lacking."

Actor Vishal Kotian, who was recently evicted from the Season 15 of the Colors show, feels the format is complicated.

He told : "I have been following 'Bigg Boss' for quite long but it is not the same. The show has a simple format and complicated games but this time they have complicated the format."

Former 'Bigg Boss Marathi' contestant and politician Abhijit Bichukale, who has stepped into the show as a wild card, did not mince any words while talking to as he said that he does not find the show "interesting".

Abhijit said: "This season is not interesting and the contestants are also not challenging."

