Is Katrina paying all the major expenses of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at a royal fort in Rajasthan today. The wedding has been shrouded in complete secrecy with all the guests being strictly asked to follow, no photo policy. Now the latest buzz is that that the actress is paying 75 per cent of all the wedding expenses. According to the report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur has supposedly been given free of cost as the proprietors are keen on the publicity that'll flow from such a high-profile marriage for years to come, expectedly resulting in a huge boost in sales. However, apart from that Katrina is apparently signing most of the cheques for the rest of the expenditure, including travel costs of all the guests, security arrangements and other appendages, informed a report in BollywoodLife.

The couple celebrated haldi and sangeet on Wednesday, December 8. Last night, Katrina Kaif danced to her popular numbers Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani with her sisters, while Vicky Kaushal sang Teri Ore for his ladylove.Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, along with their families, reached Jaipur on December 6. The couple then made their way to Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding will have little Bollywood presence due to the hotel rules owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Katrina and Vicky will host a grand reception in Mumbai for all their industry friends later.The celebrities who are confirmed to attend the wedding are Nitya Mehra, Dr Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others.

