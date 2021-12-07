'Is that a bra that you are wearing?' Nushrratt Bharuccha's parents on her 'Chhote Chote Peg' song outfit

Not everyone gets God Father in the Bollywood industry but not everyone needs them, the point is well proved by the top actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl Nushrratt who is setting heights in her filming career is all ready to rule the industry in upcoming days.



The actress is well recognized "Sweety" from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and does anyone can forget the song 'Chhote Chote Peg'? No, the song created the storm in the industry, even now also the charm of this song is not faded, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt, and Sunny Singh's chemistry were commendable. But the song has one secret story behind it.



Nushrratt in her recent interview shared the hilarious story from the song 'Chhote Chote Peg' which left the audience into splits, the actress recalls how her family reacted when they saw Nushrratt's outfit for the song, They actually looked at me and asked me, 'Is that a bra that you are wearing?' I paused for two seconds and I said, 'It's a bralette, Nushrratt narrated her parents' words.



She further added, "Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, 'Yeh kya hai (What is this)?' It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understood there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai (If this is the demand of the song, this is how it is). It doesn't take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt just appeared in OTT released 'Chhorii'.

