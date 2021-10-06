Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta's new video 'Ladeya Na Kar' is out

Mumbai, Oct 6 Popular on-screen TV pair Isha Malviya and Ankit Gupta are excited about their new music video 'Ladeya Na Kar' that releases on Wednesday.

The song is sung by renowned Punjabi singer Deedar Kaur, who is also the sister of Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur.

Isha and Ankit, who are known for the TV show 'Udaariyaan', are appearing in the video about a story of young lovers.

Talking about the song, Isha said, "It was love at first listen! The song sounds very innocent and sincere. We had a great time shooting for it. I am very excited to see fans' reaction on this one since this is the first time Ankit and I are doing a music video together."

Adding to that Ankit said, "The song is so soothing to listen to and the concept of the video is very well thought out. With Deedar's voice and the entire team's effort, the music video came together very nicely."

The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Vivek Kar.

Deedar, known for delivering hit songs like 'Munda London Da' and 'Chadeya Fitoor' in Punjabi, said, "The song is incredibly composed by Vivek Kar and beautifully put to paper by Kumaar Paaji. I thoroughly enjoyed recording the song and shooting for it. Isha and Ankit are the perfect picks for the song and their phenomenal performances add a magical touch!"

The song 'Ladeya Na Kar' is released on the Times Music YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor