"It is totally understandable": Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Thursday, responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek (handout)' comment. Recently, speaking at a summit, Kangana Ranaut had said that India's freedom was a ‘bheekh (handout)’.Taking to Twitter, Javed Akhtar wrote, "It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a 'bheek'."Following her comment, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had shared a video of Kangana's remarks on Twitter. He had said, "It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation."

Ranaut, at a recent event, said the Independence India obtained in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) and that the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.Soon after this, the ‘Queen’ actress was slammed by several Bollywood stars and political figures for her statement. Many also demanded Kangana’s Padma Shri should be revoked while others said that she should be booked for insulting freedom fighters. Responding to those, the actress later offered to return her award and shared an excerpt from a book on social media. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”