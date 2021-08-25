It's a double century for 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'

Mumbai, Aug 25 The ongoing show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' has completed 200 episodes recently. It depicts the story of two kids who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents, Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi).

The lead actors, Neha and Siddhaanth have shared their happiness and also credited the entire team for the success of this show.

Commenting on hitting the 200-episode mark, Neha said: "I am extremely happy and proud of the entire team for achieving this new milestone. Each one of us has put in our best efforts and long hours to ensure every episode is loved by the viewers, it feels truly amazing to know that our show and our characters are loved by the audience."

"So, a heartfelt thank you for all the support and love that they have given us because reaching this far wouldn't have been possible without them," shared Neha who is known for shows like 'Doli Armaano Ki' and 'Balika Vadhu'.

Siddhaanth also shared further on the journey so far. He said: "I actually can't believe that we have completed 200 episodes because it feels just like yesterday when we began shooting and were getting acquainted with each and every one on set."

The 45-year-old actor goes on: "From then to now, we have had a really long, memorable and fun journey which I hope just gets better and more exciting as we proceed. I must say this is an entire team effort, considering each of us has worked round the clock to ensure viewers love what they see."

'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' airs on Zee TV.

