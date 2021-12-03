Jacqueline Avant shooting suspect arrested

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook announced in a briefing on Thursday that a man, who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant-- wife of music icon Clarence Avant, has been arrested.

As per CNN, the suspect was caught in a backyard roughly an hour after shooting the 81-year-old.

"We're very pleased to announce today that we have arrested a suspect in the homicide of one of our beloved Beverly Hills residents," Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook announced in a briefing on Thursday.

Stainbrook told that multiple surveillance videos have shown the suspect's vehicle leaving the Avant's affluent neighbourhood after the shooting.

The 29-year-old suspect has an extensive criminal history and is on parole, according to police.

Film producer and legendary music executive Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during a home invasion in their Beverly Hills house on Wednesday. Police told the media that Clarence and a private security guard were at the home at the time of the shooting.

According to documents provided to The Hollywood Reporter by the Beverly Hills Police Department, its communications centre received a call at 2:23 am in response to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, in the high-end Trousdale Estates neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim with a gunshot wound; the person was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital but did not survive. The report also confirmed that the suspect(s) were no longer on the scene when police arrived.

Los Angeles Police responded to a separate burglary call about an hour after the shooting at the Avant residence and found a man in the backyard of a Hollywood home seeking help for a gunshot wound. According to police, he told first responders he had accidentally shot himself in the foot.

As per CNN, police have recovered a weapon of the same calibre used in the shooting of Mrs Avant. LAPD said the gun was an AR-15 rifle.

Stainbrook, on Wednesday, said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Married in 1967 and together for more than 50 years, Jackie and Clarence have two children--- 53- Nicole Avant (wife of Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos) and 50-year-old son Alexander Du Bois Avant.

Jacqueline was a former Ebony Fashion Fair model known for her philanthropy. She served as president of the Neighbours of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Centre and as an entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction and NOW membership.

She also served on the board of directors of the International Student Centre at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

News of Jacqueline's death rattled the music world and beyond, eliciting condolences from the likes of basketball great Magic Johnson to former President Bill Clinton.

( With inputs from ANI )

