Jacqueline Fernandez aces sporty-sensuous look in latest photoshoot
By ANI | Published: November 20, 2021 04:24 PM2021-11-20T16:24:29+5:302021-11-20T16:35:02+5:30
Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a series of pictures where she could be seen posing effortlessly in a white strapless corset and cycling shorts. Her look was an amalgamation of what can be termed as sporty and sensuous.
The 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin. With her luscious locks open, the actor showcased her toned curves on Instagram. Not to miss is her uber-cool pair of footwear----- stilettos and roller skates, that her stylist matched her outfit with.
Jacqueline accessorised her look with a silver chain bracelet and a choker of the same material.
The alluring post garnered more than one million likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.
She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.
( With inputs from ANI )
