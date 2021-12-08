Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in in 200 crore extortion case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's problems are going to increase. Jacqueline appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi today in connection with a money laundering investigation lodged against multimillionaire alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. There she was interrogated. Jacqueline's name has come up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.

Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by the immigration authorities on December 5 while she was on her way to Delhi. The authorities were acting on a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the ED against her as it feared that she might flee the country. She was quizzed at the Mumbai airport for hours and then let go.

On Monday, the ED once again sent her summons to join the ongoing probe. Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as a witness in the case.