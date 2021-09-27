Jacqueline Fernandez cleans up Mumbai beach, shares a happy picture!

Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest celebrity to join the list of citizen volunteers supporting the clean up of Mumbai Beach. In a move that caught several people unawares, the actor took time out from her busy schedule for the noble initiative. The former beauty queen, joined the many volunteers who regularly show up on this once filthy beach, in full protective gear that included rubber gloves and gum boots and was seen picking up garbage much to the amusement of the crowd that had quickly gathered there.

Later posting from her official Instagram handle, the actor posted the picture on her story. Recently, Jacqueline posted several pictures on her Instagram. She was dressed in a gorgeous black and white, giving major boss lady vibes. She was wearing an oversized blazer with gold studs and a white shirt. She paired it with nude pumps. Her makeup was bronzed with a soft shimmer and wavy hair. She captioned the post, "Thanks for the love on #bhootpolice we are all so grateful! "In terms of work, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police which also stars Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It was recently released on an OTT platform and received mixed reactions.

