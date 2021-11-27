Jacqueline Fernandez lands herself in new controversy after her romantic pic with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the past few days. The discussions started when Jacqueline Fernandez was found on the radar of ED in a money laundering case. Jacqueline was interrogated by the ED for about eight hours in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. On October 23, Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyer had revealed that Jacqueline was in a relationship with Sukesh who was in jail. Now, a photo of Jacqueline with Sukesh has surfaced.

While investigating the money laundering case, a photo of Jacqueline and Sukesh has surfaced. He had gone to Chennai on bail. The photo, which is currently going viral, is also from a hotel in Chennai.

The photo shows Sukesh kissing the Jacqueline on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing a mirror. According to sources, the iPhone 12 Pro seen in Sukesh's hand is the same with which he carried out the scam using an Israeli SIM card. He was using the phone even after bail was granted to him.

According to sources, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was recovering Rs 200 crore from Tihar Jail, used to call Jacqueline without revealing his true identity. He is said to be calling Jacqueline from Tihar Jail through caller ID spoofing. He also sent some expensive gifts to Jacqueline. But during the interrogation, Jacqueline said she had no idea that the person who had sent her gifts and called her was in jail, "said Jacqueline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.